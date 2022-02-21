iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $47,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

