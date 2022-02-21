iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 166,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,606. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.30 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

