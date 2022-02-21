iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 10.4% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $240.82. The company had a trading volume of 861,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

