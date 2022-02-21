iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $199.47. 36,255,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

