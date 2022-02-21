iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $248.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.