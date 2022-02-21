iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Cut by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.0% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

