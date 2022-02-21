iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Campion Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.0% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 2,262,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

