iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

