iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

