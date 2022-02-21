iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cetera Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $171,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.31 and its 200-day moving average is $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

