iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

