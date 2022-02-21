iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

