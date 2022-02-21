iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $436.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.