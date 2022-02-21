iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

