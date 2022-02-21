iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $436.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

