iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

IVW traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $72.41. 5,543,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

