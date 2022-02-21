iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.
Shares of IVE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 941,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,018. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
