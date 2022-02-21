iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 253,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

