iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $178,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

