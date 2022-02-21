iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

