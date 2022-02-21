iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

