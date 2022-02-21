iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,792 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $58,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,066,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

