Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.