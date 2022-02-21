Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITRI opened at $54.57 on Monday. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Itron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.