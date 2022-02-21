ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,883,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.49. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.88 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

