IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of IVERIC bio worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $5,772,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

