J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 277.90 ($3.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.92. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

