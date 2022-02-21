J Sainsbury (SBRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY) recently:

2/21/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/21/2022 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/4/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:SBRY traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 273.30 ($3.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.92.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

