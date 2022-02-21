Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 256,401 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 154.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,401 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.52% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

CLTL stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $105.71.

