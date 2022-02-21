Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Ferguson worth $43,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 46.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $152.11 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

