Jane Street Group LLC Has $48.38 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,344 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

