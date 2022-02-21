Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 383,472 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

