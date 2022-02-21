Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 806,664 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 4,850.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.74% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $54,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

CQQQ stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

