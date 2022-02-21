Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 95,923 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $39,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.70 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67.

