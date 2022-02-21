Jane Street Group LLC Sells 290,041 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,041 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

