Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 141,177 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.26% of Crown worth $806,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

