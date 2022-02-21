Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 448,283 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.58% of Workday worth $977,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.47. 2,326,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.39.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

