Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 505,630 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.03% of Zendesk worth $847,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.06. 2,810,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. decreased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,903 shares of company stock valued at $17,541,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

