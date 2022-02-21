Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.66% of Align Technology worth $1,393,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $127,193,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. 645,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.