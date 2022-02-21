Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 832,112 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.50% of Ferguson worth $1,092,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,983,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferguson by 936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 216,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,050 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

FERG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.93. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

