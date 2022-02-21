Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,466 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.55% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,532,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.62. 2,082,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.