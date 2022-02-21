Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.08% of KLA worth $1,054,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.30. 1,368,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

