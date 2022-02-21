Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,611 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.30% of Lam Research worth $1,840,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $351,163,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $569.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

