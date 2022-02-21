Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.95% of CoStar Group worth $1,003,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,653 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 971.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,877 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,371. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

