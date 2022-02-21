Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Danaher worth $1,649,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,491. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

