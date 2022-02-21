Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.02 Billion Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 379,215 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.28% of TE Connectivity worth $1,020,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.48. 1,293,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.