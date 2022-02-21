Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.79 Billion Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,864,527 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Meta Platforms worth $3,792,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $205.18 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

