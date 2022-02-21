Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $967.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144,525 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.54% of McDonald’s worth $967,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

