Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.58% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $804,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.29. The stock had a trading volume of 681,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,785. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

