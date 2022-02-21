Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.52% of NICE worth $988,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,403. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.51.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

